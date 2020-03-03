AKA pokes fun at crowd-surfing flop

Fans are loving this new AKA, who can laugh at situations and join in the fun - especially after his crowd-surfing fail over the weekend.

Although he's known for spicy rants and tons of beefs, Supa Mega surprised many after he laughed off his initial failed attempt at crowd surfing during a performance in Rustenburg.

A video of the awkward moment began doing the rounds on Twitter over the weekend and had people thinking about AKA's decision to crowd surf in the first place.