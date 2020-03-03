Cassper on SA celebs being hated: I pray for a better day, I wish us healing
Rapper Cassper Nyovest feels the trend of treating celebrities badly is unnecessary and needs to stop.
Cassper spoke out about the treatment celebrities get on Twitter, sharing his confusion about why people hate them.
In a tweet, Cassper said: “The hate y'all have for South African celebrities is beyond me. Hehehe, lare go diragalang?”
The hate y'all have for South African celebrities is beyond me. Hehehe, lare go diragalang ?— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2020
A fan called him out, saying that it was sad how the rapper always focused on hate, and didn't recognise the fans who always show him love.
Feeling the fan was not being honest about his point, Cassper rubbished his comment, saying: “You lying. I always talk to my fans on the DMs even. We have long chats on the DMs where we even speak in detail. I just wanted to address this cause it's becoming a trend. I know I'm loved. I'm not confused at all. Trust me.”
Cassper explained how celebrities had to deal with a lot of disrespect and hate with the expectation that they shouldn't defend themselves to show they are humble.
Im not talking about me. Im talking about South African celebrities. They take sooo much disrespect from the people they are suppose to be uplifting & inspring & they are expected to keep quiet nje because that shows humility. These people worked hard to be known. Respect them. https://t.co/v1EYE1xlyh— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2020
The rapper issued a strong warning to people who might end up in the spotlight, saying: “One day you will be in our shoes and you'll be the celebrities and the kids coming after you will disrespect you too. If not us, your own, who do you expect to uplift you? Who is going to represent you? Celebrate your own. Whether you think it's cool or not.”
A fan asked Cass to ignore the hate as he didn't need to address it.
Abuti Fill-Up immediately hit back, saying he was human and had feelings and was opening up a conversation.
That's who i am. I am not a robot. This is me, whether you think im weak for adressing what i don't like and respect or not. This platform is used to have conversions and here's a conversion that needs to be had. Why do yall hate us so much ? Did we rob a bank? What did we do? https://t.co/1Zs2hUxP5L— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2020
Reiterating that the rant was not about him but his fellow industry mates, Cassper explained that celebs work hard to be known and need to be respected.
Nobody sleeps poor and wakes up rich and famous. People work hard! The ones who you think are wack, and the ones who you think are dope. Respect the hard work at least.— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2020
Seeing it as a call for a national emergency, Cassper expressed that SA needs healing and prayer.
Yoh, My people. I pray for a better day. I wish us healing. https://t.co/DIYyqS4mVr— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 2, 2020
Cassper then gave advice to the younger generation: “A lot of the youth needs to hear this. Your day is coming. Trust me. You are going to be sooo rich and sooo famous. You don't have to take out your frustrations on anyone. Use that time to work on your craft. I am teaching you. I am not fighting with you. All of this, with love.”