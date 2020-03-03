DJ Zinhle 'genuinely fine' after AKA break-up: I've just been overworked

DJ Zinhle has lifted the lid on her break-up with rapper AKA, saying she is doing well, but is slightly overworked.

The star told Drum magazine that the reason behind her relative silence on the split was due to being booked and busy.

Family and work are important to Zinhle, who said: “I am fine, I’m genuinely fine. I just have been overworked.”

She said as far as her relationship with her baby daddy was concerned, they were civil towards each other and “one big happy family”.

“Kiernan, my mom and I, everyone is just getting along. Our break-up hasn’t broken up the family.

“It doesn’t have to be a romantic relationship to make a family work and that is what we are trying to do now.”

News that the couple's relationship was on the rocks first surfaced earlier this year when City Press and Sunday World reported that they had broken up.

After weeks of speculation, AKA spilt the tea on their break-up in an interview on Metro FM in January.

The Baddest hitmaker told DJs Sphectacula and Naves: “It’s been a crazy start to the year, I had to go away. I went on holiday. I was just speaking off-air that I went on a very cold holiday. As people might have noticed it’s my first holiday being a single man for many, many years.”

When contacted by TshisaLIVE at the time, AKA’s manager, Phumza Nohashe, said: “I don't comment on his personal life. Ask me about his professional life and I can comment on that. So at this point I won’t be giving comment.”