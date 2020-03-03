He could have injured his skull and spinal cord: Penny Lebyane disturbed by AKA's fall

Penny Lebyane has joined the chorus of concern for AKA after his failed stage dive at the weekend.

The Supa Mega was feeling himself during a performance recently and decided to stage dive, only for it to go horribly wrong, with no-one to catch him.

AKA hit the floor and stayed down for a few good minutes, later laughing off the mishap and trying again.

A clip of the moment went viral on social media this week and Penny responded by saying: “My heart is really broken about what happened to #AKA.”

She later slammed those who laughed about the incident and those who did not catch the star, calling them cruel.

“You are mean. That was terrible. He could really be hurt and people are cruel to do that,” she wrote.

She also laid some of the blame at AKA and his team's door, saying it should have been planned better to avoid him seriously injuring himself.

“Obviously it could have been avoided by him and his team to plan for them to carry him through the crowds. He could have injured his skull and spinal cord.”

She dismissed suggestions that AKA could have injured those in the crowd, telling a follower to stop watching so much TV.