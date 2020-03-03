TshisaLIVE

He could have injured his skull and spinal cord: Penny Lebyane disturbed by AKA's fall

03 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Penny Lebyane was shooketh by the fall.
Penny Lebyane was shooketh by the fall.
Image: Instagram/Penny Lebyane

Penny Lebyane has joined the chorus of concern for AKA after his failed stage dive at the weekend.

The Supa Mega was feeling himself during a performance recently and decided to stage dive, only for it to go horribly wrong, with no-one to catch him.

AKA hit the floor and stayed down for a few good minutes, later laughing off the mishap and trying again.

A clip of the moment went viral on social media this week and Penny responded by saying: “My heart is really broken about what happened to #AKA.”

She later slammed those who laughed about the incident and those who did not catch the star, calling them cruel.

“You are mean. That was terrible. He could really be hurt and people are cruel to do that,” she wrote.

She also laid some of the blame at AKA and his team's door, saying it should have been planned better to avoid him seriously injuring himself.

“Obviously it could have been avoided by him and his team to plan for them to carry him through the crowds. He could have injured his skull and spinal cord.”

She dismissed suggestions that AKA could have injured those in the crowd, telling a follower to stop watching so much TV.

Meanwhile, AKA has shaken off the Twitter storm about his fall, calling it hilarious.

And what would an AKA thread be without a little flexing? The star responded to claims that it was a “bad day at the office” by saying “R300k in a day is not exactly a bad day at the office”.

MORE

WATCH | AKA falls after trying to crowd surf at a 'groove'!

It was a mega fall...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA pokes fun at crowd-surfing flop

"To be fair, I got back on stage and did it again. This time they caught me and everyone was happy and stuff."
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

AKA on Drake comparison: He has never been in a wrestling ring, I have

The Supa Mega delivered a smackdown!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X