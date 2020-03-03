IN MEMES | 'Phoyisa!' Maphorisa’s song gets a mention in 'The Queen'

If there's one thing Mzansi is sure of so far this year it has to be that DJ Maphorisa is WITHIN! And Monday's episode of The Queen further confirmed it by sneaking Phoyisa into the storyline.

In case you missed the wave, Phoyisa has become quite a popular phrase, thanks to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's song of the same name. The track also features Cassper Nyovest and Qwestakufet, and it's undeniably a hit in Mzansi at the moment.

The Queen scriptwriters couldn't let the opportunity to have the phrase shouted out pass them by. So in a scene that saw Tshepo's father, Sonnyboy, trying to escape from the police after beating up his son in a fit of rage, they got their police to insert the phrase.

While some viewers were impressed by the vibe the phrase gave them, others felt it was unnecessary and unrealistic.

Check out some of the reaction below.