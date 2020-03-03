TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Phoyisa!' Maphorisa’s song gets a mention in 'The Queen'

They were just two minutes away from making the actors sing ‘Hamba no Maphorisa!’

03 March 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Looks like everybody wants to jump onto the DJ Maphorisa 'Phoyisa' train.
Looks like everybody wants to jump onto the DJ Maphorisa 'Phoyisa' train.
Image: Via DJ Maphorisa’s Instagram

If there's one thing Mzansi is sure of so far this year it has to be that DJ Maphorisa is WITHIN! And Monday's episode of The Queen further confirmed it by sneaking Phoyisa into the storyline.

In case you missed the wave, Phoyisa has become quite a popular phrase, thanks to DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's song of the same name. The track also features Cassper Nyovest and Qwestakufet, and it's undeniably a hit in Mzansi at the moment.

The Queen scriptwriters couldn't let the opportunity to have the phrase shouted out pass them by. So in a scene that saw Tshepo's father, Sonnyboy, trying to escape from the police after beating up his son in a fit of rage, they got their police to insert the phrase.

While some viewers were impressed by the vibe the phrase gave them, others felt it was unnecessary and unrealistic.

Check out some of the reaction below.

MORE

Phoyisa! DJ Maphorisa responds to Julius Malema quoting his song in parliament

SA's parly is lit!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

WATCH | Designer Laduma jamming to Maphorisa's 'Phoyisa' next to a New York police van is a vibe

The song is Mzansi's new favorite and features Kabza de Small and Cassper Nyovest.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | This #PhoyisaChallenge video blew Cassper away!

Yey! Bayajaiva abantu!
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | Mzansi is jamming to DJ Maphorisa's new song via viral #PhoyisaChallenge

Tweeps love DJ Maphorisa's new hit, so much so that they have started a dance challenge in its name.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X