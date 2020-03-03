Pearl Thusi tackles 'Queen Sono' piracy: Please don’t pirate our show

Pearl Thusi has pleaded with fans to not pirate the Netflix show Queen Sono, saying it could have a huge impact on others show coming out of Africa from Netflix.

Pearl is the toast of Mzansi at the moment, after last week's premiere of the spy action-drama series, Netflix's first African original series.

The show has been doing well worldwide, getting serious kudos from global media.

Caught up in the hype, one fan told Pearl she would do her part to support the series by downloading it, sharing a snap of her getting it from a file-sharing site.

Pearl was shocked and disappointed by the tweet and asked the fan not to pirate the show.

She said everyone involved had worked hard to make it a success and they needed all the watches on Netflix they could get.

“Babe, please don’t pirate our show. We worked so hard on it and the numbers via the platform itself will help the success of the show and other shows out of Africa on Netflix,” Pearl wrote.