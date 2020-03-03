The internet is in a huff after Drake called his baby mama 'a fluke'

Drake fans have been in war mode defending the rapper against the rest of the world after their idol dropped a freestyle in which he called his baby mama a “fluke”.

The rapper recently dropped a song titled When To Say When, which included a line about the mother of his son, Adonis.

He rapped, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is”, which caused chaos on the social media streets!

This wouldn't be a big deal, but it is because Drake's baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, was cast into the spotlight after a hip-hop beed between Drake and Pusha T last year.

Drake and his baby mama were always low-key about their relationship and until the song was released, had never said anything negative about each other.

The musician's freestyle left tweeps in their feels.

Here are some of the reactions: