TshisaLIVE

The internet is in a huff after Drake called his baby mama 'a fluke'

03 March 2020 - 19:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Drake called his baby mama a 'fluke' and now the internet is messy.
Drake called his baby mama a 'fluke' and now the internet is messy.
Image: AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel DUNAND

Drake fans have been in war mode defending the rapper against the rest of the world after their idol dropped a freestyle in which he called his baby mama a “fluke”.

The rapper recently dropped a song titled When To Say When, which included a line about the mother of his son, Adonis.

He rapped, “Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is”, which caused chaos on the social media streets!

This wouldn't be a big deal, but it is because Drake's baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, was cast into the spotlight after a hip-hop beed between Drake and Pusha T last year.

Drake and his baby mama were always low-key about their relationship and until the song was released, had never said anything negative about each other.

The musician's freestyle left tweeps in their feels.

Here are some of the reactions:

MORE

AKA on Drake comparison: He has never been in a wrestling ring, I have

The Supa Mega delivered a smackdown!
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

What's happening between Drake and Kanye? Fresh 'jabs' rekindle the beef

Will these two ever be friends?
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

WATCH| Drake pulled up at a Black Coffee show and fans are freaking TF out!

Black Coffee just casually thanked malume Dreezy.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Drake hits back at claims he lied about his relationship with his dad to sell records

Could Drake be lying about having an absent father just to push sales?
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Zola Nombona on hiding her pregnancy: I was uncomfortable TshisaLIVE
  2. 'Kanti how much do y’all think we make?'- Someone asked Candice Modiselle to ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Nakhane celebrates 'small' LGBTQI+ victory after Woolies skirt incident TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X