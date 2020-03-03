TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Three beautiful moments from Hungani & Stephanie’s wedding

03 March 2020 - 13:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows tied the knot recently.
Image: Instagram/Miss Sandows via Tiyani King Baloyi

It is always beautiful when love wins and actors Hungani Ndlovu and Stephanie Sandows' wedding video beautifully captures this.

The young couple, who started dating in 2017, met when Hungani joined e.tv soapie Scandal!. They have been going strong since.

The couple finally let the rumour mill rest when they confirmed having recently tied the knot and shared a video of their wedding day.

Looking like something out of a fairytale, the couple had an intimate wedding with their closest friends and family, and everything looked amazing.

The video has more than 300,000 views so far and the couple's fans can't help but gush over how beautiful their day was.

We've picked three great moments from the video and there's no way you won't go “ncaaaw!” when you see them:

 

Hungani's reaction when Stephanie first appeared in her white dress!

Hungani Ndlovu as he waited for his bride.
Image: Screenshot/YouTube

When their families prayed for them!

The couple's families prayed for their marriage.
Image: Screenshot/YouTube

The pure happiness on their faces when they did their first dance!

The Ndlovus first dance.
Image: Screenshot/YouTube

Watch the rest of the beautiful video below.

1 week ago

