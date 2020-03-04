'Cassper, Cîroc se etsang': Rapper to launch limited 'Fill-Up' series bottle

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is set to launch a limited-edition Cîroc bottle to celebrate his “Fill-Up” series.

Mufasa successfully filled up The Ticketpro Dome, FNB Stadium, Soweto's Orlando Stadium, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium and, more recently “returning home concert”, Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The rapper teamed up with the luxury vodka brand on their latest bottle and said fans can expect more #FillUp concerts in the future.

“With every successful year of the #FillUp Series, my team and I aim to prove that endless possibilities exist if you put your mind to it.

“With this limited-edition bottle I would like to acknowledge and thank my fans for the undying support as we soldier on to the sixth year of the #FillUp Series,” Cassper said.

This is not the first partnership the rapper has had with Cîroc. He was announced as an ambassador three years ago.





Here's what the bottle looks like: