'Cassper, Cîroc se etsang': Rapper to launch limited 'Fill-Up' series bottle

04 March 2020 - 10:00 By Masego Seemela
Cassper Nyovest has announced a partnership with vodka brand Ciroc.
Image: Instagram/Cassper Nyovest

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest is set to launch a limited-edition Cîroc bottle to celebrate his “Fill-Up” series.

Mufasa successfully filled up The Ticketpro Dome, FNB Stadium, Soweto's Orlando Stadium, Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium and, more recently “returning home concert”, Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.

The rapper teamed up with the luxury vodka brand on their latest bottle and said fans can expect more #FillUp concerts in the future.

“With every successful year of the #FillUp Series, my team and I aim to prove that endless possibilities exist if you put your mind to it.

“With this limited-edition bottle I would like to acknowledge and thank my fans for the undying support as we soldier on to the sixth year of the #FillUp Series,” Cassper said.

This is not the first partnership the rapper has had with Cîroc. He was announced as an ambassador three years ago.

Here's what the bottle looks like:

Cassper has previously inspired a range from the brand, entitled the Blue Lights.

Cassper's rival AKA has also got his own watermelon flavoured vodka, in partnership with Cruz.

The battle of the bottles reached a new level last year when CÎROC ambassador Diddy announced a watermelon flavoured range.

Cassper responded to Diddy’s tweet saying that SA does not want the flavour on our shores.

