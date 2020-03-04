Mpho Letsholonyane 'hurt' after alleged racial profiling at Dis-Chem

Sport presenter Mpho Letsholonyane has lifted the lid about an alleged racial profiling incident at a Dis-Chem store in Dainfern on Wednesday morning.

“When you have two women with full trolleys, one black, one white, both walk into a store and you hear a person in the control room tell the security on the floor to keep an eye on the black woman because clearly she must be there with ill intentions since she walked in with a full trolley!

“I’m the black woman this morning at Dis-Chem Dainfern,” she wrote on Twitter.

Mpho said she was “offended” that someone “decided”, based on her skin colour, that her presence in the store raised a red flag.

“The fact that there was a whole other human being who walked in with me, who didn’t raise a security flag, perhaps because of the colour of her skin, is extremely offensive to me!” she said, telling the company to “do better”.