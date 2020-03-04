Simz Ngema: If you are pretty, people think you are shallow

Actress Simz Ngema has shared her thoughts on the other side of “pretty privilege” in the entertainment industry — the unflattering assumption that a pretty face equals no brains or talent.

The actress, who shared her thoughts in an interview for the upcoming Tropika: Island of Treasure show, said in her career, the biggest challenge she'd faced was the need to constantly prove her capabilities.

“The biggest challenge I have faced throughout my career is fitting in. The minute that you are pretty, people think you are shallow and you always have to prove yourself. Unfortunately, the entertainment industry is riddled with shallow people, so it doesn’t make the task any easier. For me, I have had to prove myself time and time again to show the country that I have the brains to accompany the beauty,” she said.

Simz previously shared similar sentiments on social media, after she posted pictures of her new house and car, assets she'd worked hard to acquire. She was praised for making good financial decisions.