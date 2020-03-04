Three 'affairs' & three 'illegitimate' kids later, Mnakwethu man wants to marry wife No 2

Just when you think things can't get any worse, this week's episode of Mnakwethu featured a worst-case scenario for women, the stuff of nightmares.

It introduced viewers to Mhlengimali Mthembu, a man they felt didn't deserve to be married.

Not only had Mhlengimali “cheated” on his wife, but he had “impregnated” three women since they got married. When he asked Musa Mseleku and the polygamy-themed reality show to help him convince his wife to consider agreeing to polygamy, he was looking to marry a woman he had been “cheating” with, who was “pregnant”.

Viewers were speechless, with some saying they hoped a second season wasn't in the pipeline. Others called for change.

Here are some of the reactions: