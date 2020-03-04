Three 'affairs' & three 'illegitimate' kids later, Mnakwethu man wants to marry wife No 2
Just when you think things can't get any worse, this week's episode of Mnakwethu featured a worst-case scenario for women, the stuff of nightmares.
It introduced viewers to Mhlengimali Mthembu, a man they felt didn't deserve to be married.
Not only had Mhlengimali “cheated” on his wife, but he had “impregnated” three women since they got married. When he asked Musa Mseleku and the polygamy-themed reality show to help him convince his wife to consider agreeing to polygamy, he was looking to marry a woman he had been “cheating” with, who was “pregnant”.
Viewers were speechless, with some saying they hoped a second season wasn't in the pipeline. Others called for change.
Here are some of the reactions:
This guy is an asshole. Hauw he already has 3 affairs and he knew how much it hurt her but nooooooo he decided to fetch another one? Hayi shem. Arent you supposed to ask for isthembu from wife before you find the girl? #mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/q3vV6ynlmG— Ntombikayise (@ntombiloveym) March 4, 2020
Musa Mseleku is quite patriarchal.— Fighter Dad 🖤💚❤ (@BafoWeEFF) March 3, 2020
This guy has had unprotected sex and fathered 3 children with 3 different women whilst he is married.
Musa Mseleku does not condemn this pathetic behaviour but Musa Mseleku is impressed with this man and calls him "inkunzi". #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/9rKThXpN0V
#Mnakwethu lol this guy is going to introduce a pregnant side to wife and he doesn't have a voice to explain 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/yq31ctCxFx— Khumbu M🇿🇦 (@Tygerdkay) March 3, 2020
Imagine! Being disrespected by a man that whispers when he speaks 🥴 #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/JcKwR4KhoH— Simphiwe Kubheka (@SHE_IS_KHATHIDE) March 3, 2020
#mnakwethu kahle Kahle Musa Mseleku is destroying and damaging South Africa. This man is being praised for his wrongs 😞☹. Is either this show is staged or these women have mental problem...No normal person will allow this pic.twitter.com/JGfJWJNRAO— Karabo🤡 (@Nkini_) March 4, 2020
He Has 1 Child With His Wife💍— Portable Tequila♡ (@Nizzy_RS) March 3, 2020
& 3 Children🤱🤱🤱 Outside His Marriage With 3 DIFFERENT Women!!!!💁♀️💁♀️💁♀️
And He Wants To Take A Second Wife....Who Is Currently Pregnant🤰 With His 5th Child!!?????🙆♀️😳😳
😂😂😂🤣Yeses!!! Le Gender iTOXIC Maan!!!!! 🚶♀️#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/K8rHwZbIA8
Marrying a zulu man is fearsome, daunting, horrifying, petrifying, hair raising,nerve racking, yazin voetsek... #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/hGfSZXh0hO— Nandi (@NandiZeentle) February 25, 2020
Kanti what do they teach Zulu girls to make them this submissive to the point that they even submit to nonsense? #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/qEEZK8pexg— FlawlessXhosa (@premium_xh) March 3, 2020
See what happens when you keep forgiving a man for their stupid behavior 🙄🤦🏽♀️#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/BLcG3LyT1v— Village Queen👑 💞 (@PrettyHlalosang) March 3, 2020
Another night of women being Oppressed in the name of polygamy #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/J8uJqyO6u4— Marcia thejane (@tseepati) March 3, 2020