WATCH | ‘He hoped it would help him turn his life around’- inside Chilli M’s last interview

Late veteran radio broadcaster Chilli M laid bare his whole life in a final interview he hoped would turn his fortunes around.

The star, who died in January after being rushed to hospital, sat down with David Mashabela for an interview just weeks before his death.

The interview was published recently as part of David's podcast series on radio legends, and details some of his financial and emotional struggles.

He also spoke about life after he was fired from Ukhozi FM in 2016 for taking a bribe from an aspiring kwaito group, which he said he did because he had been having money problems since the death of his daughter a year earlier.

“He was very honest about his mistakes, the things he looks back on and realises he shouldn't have done. He got too famous too quickly and at a young age and the temptations were too strong.

“He also spoke about his battle with drugs and alcohol. He cried. He cried for a good five minutes on air, it was like he was coming clean and letting it all rest,” David told TshisaLIVE.

David said that he saw the “desperation for a comeback” in Chilli's eyes on the day they recorded the interview, and Chilli had told him that he believed the podcast would help him get a much-needed job.