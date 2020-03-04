TshisaLIVE

Zahara responds to claims she found love with a pastor

04 March 2020 - 19:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Zahara won't spill the tea just yet.
Image: Via Zahara's Instagram

Award-winning songbird Zahara may have found love in the arms of a pastor at church, but sis isn't about to spill the tea just yet.

According to the Daily Sun, rumours have been floating about that the star has been dating a pastor and the pair could be married by the end of the year. “I think this time she has found someone who matches her requirements,” the source said.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zahara said she wanted to keep her dating life private for now.

“It may be true, it may not. He may be a pastor, maybe he is not. I don't really want to talk about it at the moment. All I can say is that I am happy,” she said, with a laugh.

She said that whether she is dating someone or not, she wants to abstain from sex until her wedding night.

"I want to wait. It is important to me. I want to make that sacrifice and it is my choice. I have also been very busy,” she added.

Zahara has opened up before about her search for a prince charming and reaffirmed that her man has to be God-fearing.

“If I get married, it will be a man of God, if he fears God. That is one of the main things for me.”

