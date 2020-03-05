TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black: Stop pretending to be fake feminists when it suits you

“Women hate women, qha! It’s okay just own it, nana.”

05 March 2020 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Songstress Amanda Black is telling it like it is.
Songstress Amanda Black is telling it like it is.
Image: Instagram/Amanda Black

As the conversation around femicide and gender-based violence continues to swirl in SA, Amanda Black has taken aim at women who fake being feminists.

Taking to Twitter this week, Amanda said that too often women hate women but try to hide it from the world.

Women hate women, qha! It’s okay just own it, nana. Stop pretending to be fake feminists when it suits you. It’s either you’re for women or you’re not. Yhuu niyadika man. Opinion is one thing but the hate yall spew on this app,” she said.

She said that these women would often defend men who would never return the favour.

“Always ready to defend men who will never defend you, when it’s time to stand by us men will always choose each other. Wrong or not. The same way y'all say you don’t believe victims of rape, keep it there, fine you don’t believe them. Thula kengoku, there’s no need for name calling!” she added.

Amanda then cast the spotlight on emotional abuse, suggesting that people familiarise themselves with it before judging.

“If you don’t understand emotional abuse, go research otherwise thula nono you don’t have the capacity. Don’t talk about things you don’t understand. Yeka.”

Amanda has stood up for women, even defending DJ Zinhle from abuse after reports of her break-up earlier this year.

While Twitter feeds were flooded with messages about Zinhle, Amanda said the DJ deserved to trend for so much more than being AKA's ex.

She shared a list of tweets which highlighted some of the reasons for which Zinhle should be trending, including being the number one female DJ in Africa and her many successful business ventures.

MORE

Amanda Black 'defends' DJ Zinhle as her love life continues to get tongues wagging

The DJ deserves to trend for her achievements, says singer
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Amanda Black’s tales of ‘exploitation’ on 'Behind the Story' sadden fans

Amanda's story is heavy.
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

Amanda Black: There's so many shows named after women, but the money doesn't even go to them

Amanda Black has weighed in on the struggles of women in the industry.
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Menzi Ngubane dumped from Isibaya TshisaLIVE
  2. Rami Chuene & Zenande Mfenyana tackle claims about 'abuse' by older actors TshisaLIVE
  3. Simphiwe Dana apologises to Musa Mseleku for 'insulting comments and Mnakwethu ... TshisaLIVE
  4. 'You're being stupid' - Inside Maphorisa and Jackie Phamotse's spicy exchange TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES | 'Phoyisa!' Maphorisa’s song gets a mention in 'The Queen' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Unpacked: SA's second recession in two years
'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
X