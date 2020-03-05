Amanda Black: Stop pretending to be fake feminists when it suits you

As the conversation around femicide and gender-based violence continues to swirl in SA, Amanda Black has taken aim at women who fake being feminists.

Taking to Twitter this week, Amanda said that too often women hate women but try to hide it from the world.

“Women hate women, qha! It’s okay just own it, nana. Stop pretending to be fake feminists when it suits you. It’s either you’re for women or you’re not. Yhuu niyadika man. Opinion is one thing but the hate yall spew on this app,” she said.