Buhle Samuels on #Covid-19: God knows we have enough issues in Africa

05 March 2020 - 18:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Buhle Samuels is praying that the coronavirus doesn't spread any further in Africa.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

As the coronavirus continues to spread, actress Buhle Samuels believes it should give Africa a rest. 

On Twitter, the Muvhango actress said she hopes the virus, which has been detected in Nigeria, doesn't spread to other African countries.

Scary times we are living in! Travelling anywhere right now isn’t ideal! Praying for everyone affected and praying this thing doesn’t spread further, because God knows how we already have enough issues in Africa! #Coronvirus,” Buhle said.

Chinese officials reported the coronavirus outbreak in December, after it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan. The virus has since spread worldwide.

The SA department of health released a statement this week calling on South Africans not to panic and said preventive measures were being put in place.

Buhle isn't the only one who has spoken about the virus amid fears of it spreading to SA. Comedian Trevor Noah poked a little fun at the situation.

Watch the video below to hear what he said:

