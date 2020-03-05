Cassper Nyovest: My people catch me, I don't know about others
Since AKA's epic crowd-surfing “flop” at the weekend, more artists are interested in partaking in the “extreme sport”. However, rapper Cassper Nyovest has shut their idea down, saying they need to leave it to him.
The rapper said he was a “pro” crowd-surfer after Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa said he also wanted to jump onto his fans while performing an amapiano set.
“I wanna do crowd-surfing when I play amapiano, I wanna see something,” Maphorisa said.
Cassper also confidently said that unlike his rival, AKA, his fans catch him.
“Leave that one to us, the hip hop ni**as. Well, leave that one to me. My people catch me, hakitsi ka babangwe.”
While Cass believes his fans will never let him down, literally, he is also not bothered when they want to share a stage with him.
Two weeks ago, Twitter was in debate mode after fans got on stage while the rapper was performing at MTV Base's birthday bash.
Being the first act on the line-up, Cassper kicked off the show with his hit song, Tito Mboweni, and quickly got the crowd going wild.
Though there were demarcated areas barring fans, some felt the rapper was too far away from them. They ignored no entry signs and ran closer to their fave.
Two female fans then jumped on stage with Cass, hugging him as they sang along to the song.
The women were removed by security and Abuti Fill-Up continued as though nothing had happened.