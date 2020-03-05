Cassper Nyovest: My people catch me, I don't know about others

Since AKA's epic crowd-surfing “flop” at the weekend, more artists are interested in partaking in the “extreme sport”. However, rapper Cassper Nyovest has shut their idea down, saying they need to leave it to him.

The rapper said he was a “pro” crowd-surfer after Scorpion King DJ Maphorisa said he also wanted to jump onto his fans while performing an amapiano set.

“I wanna do crowd-surfing when I play amapiano, I wanna see something,” Maphorisa said.

Cassper also confidently said that unlike his rival, AKA, his fans catch him.

“Leave that one to us, the hip hop ni**as. Well, leave that one to me. My people catch me, hakitsi ka babangwe.”