Gabrielle Union on Pearl Thusi: She's a superstar for all the right reasons
Imagine being American actress Gabrielle Union's Woman Crush Wednesday. Well, that is our very own Pearl Thusi.
While basking in the popularity of her latest project, Queen Sono, Pearl is not only “the girl of the moment”, but is getting nods globally for her excellent acting in the action-packed Netflix series.
Just weeks after Priyanka Chopra praised Pearl, Gabrielle gushed over the star in a lengthy Instagram post.
“Today’s #WCW is the talented and captivating Pearl Thusi. I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona while watching the World Cup, right after watching her Netflix movie, Catching Feelings ... and I completely fanned out!”
She also praised Pearl as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, friend, mother and more.
“She has her own hair-care line called Black Pearl Hair ... and launched the first ever MAC Collaboration in Africa EVER. Her project Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original ... before her, they had never done anything script to screen on the continent!”
Today’s #WCW is the talented and captivating Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi). I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona while watching the World Cup, right after watching her Netflix movie, Catching Feelings... and I completely fanned out! She is the kind of woman that's a superstar for all the right reasons. She is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, friend, mother and more. She has her own hair care line called Black Pearl Hair… and launched the first ever MAC Collaboration in Africa EVER. Her project Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original… before her they had never done anything script to screen on the continent! And her movie Catch Feelings was their first African movie ever licensed. Her passion for education, women, kids, and fighting HIV has lead her to some incredible work…. helping Global Citizen, many other organizations, and starting her own, Black halo, to focus on helping rape victims. To continue her philanthropic efforts, she just started working with Nkosi’s Haven - a foundation run in honor of Nkosi Johnson, the longest surviving child born with HIV at his time of passing. There aren’t even enough characters available for me to describe everything this woman has done for the world and accomplished! She’s the kind of woman to pop up at my birthday dinner at my favorite Mexican spot when I thought she was out of the country. I'm so inspired by all the work she does. From her immense talent to her groundbreaking roles to her hairline to raising her 2 daughters. Just, WOW. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.
“And her movie Catch Feelings was their first African movie ever licensed. Her passion for education, women, children and fighting HIV has to lead her to some incredible work, helping Global Citizen, many other organisations, and starting her own, Black Halo, to focus on helping rape victims.
“To continue her philanthropic efforts, she just started working with Nkosi’s Haven — a foundation run in honour of Nkosi Johnson, the longest surviving child born with HIV at his time of passing.”
Gabrielle said there weren’t enough characters for her to describe everything Pearl had accomplished.
“She’s the kind of woman to pop up at my birthday dinner at my favourite Mexican spot when I thought she was out of the country. I'm so inspired by all the work she does. From her immense talent to her groundbreaking roles to her hairline to raising her two daughters. Just, wow. Let us lift her up in the light of goodness and hold her there.”
With all Gabrielle said, it was no wonder Pearl was lost for words.
She responded, saying: “Gab ... thank you ... I really don’t know what else to say. Thank you.”