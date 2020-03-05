Gabrielle Union on Pearl Thusi: She's a superstar for all the right reasons

Imagine being American actress Gabrielle Union's Woman Crush Wednesday. Well, that is our very own Pearl Thusi.

While basking in the popularity of her latest project, Queen Sono, Pearl is not only “the girl of the moment”, but is getting nods globally for her excellent acting in the action-packed Netflix series.

Just weeks after Priyanka Chopra praised Pearl, Gabrielle gushed over the star in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Today’s #WCW is the talented and captivating Pearl Thusi. I met Pearl randomly in a bar in Barcelona while watching the World Cup, right after watching her Netflix movie, Catching Feelings ... and I completely fanned out!”

She also praised Pearl as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, friend, mother and more.

“She has her own hair-care line called Black Pearl Hair ... and launched the first ever MAC Collaboration in Africa EVER. Her project Queen Sono is Netflix’s first African original ... before her, they had never done anything script to screen on the continent!”