IN MEMES | Fans think Boity's PA should be named DRAMA!
Viewers of Boity Thulo's reality show can't decide if they love or hate Bobby, whose dramatic nature is becoming too much for most of the TV presenter-turned-rapper's fans.
From the beginning, fans have had issues understanding Bobby's role in Boity's life. It has since become more confusing for them because it doesn't seem as if Bobby knows he's “staan plek”.
Wednesday night's episode left tweeps shook after they watched Bobby fail to follow simple instructions.
How does a person book a flight that lands at 6.25 and a connecting flight that leaves at 6:20? Haai ... there he left tweeps confused.
However, there were a few tweeps who were there for Bobby and all his drama.
Fans felt the show needed Bobby to spice things up because without him, all that's left is Boity talking about her dog and lending her mom her clothes. This wouldn't make for a very entertaining show.
Here are the mixed reactions:
#BoityBET but on a serious note. How do you book a flight that's lands on 6:25 and you connecting Is at 6:20 comman sense I'm pretty sure Bobby is doing this on purpose. If he doesn't want be part of boitys brand he must go I'm sure he gets paid for what he does but slacking pic.twitter.com/prjyoQbZQl— ♡Ziish_22 (@NtobelaZanele) March 5, 2020
Bash sees right through the Fakeness & Vagueness that is Bobby and I'm here for it he is coming for he's neck leaving no stones untouched #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/zfyKpfJHiB— Badboyf|ames🔥 (@Sakhilenavy21) March 4, 2020
The show will be a bore without #Bobby we need him to bring spice so there can be drama. Without him we would watch @Boity talking about her dog and going to gigs and borrowing her mom clothes, (boring)#BoityBET pic.twitter.com/hOhKu7zXDU— Nellie Mchunu (@Nellie_ka_Sbu) March 5, 2020
This Bobby character..... #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/TUmoht1gJq— A stay at home son... (@madunaj) March 4, 2020
Bobby’ you had one job, one job only #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/vHrsAxLWVL— Honourable Kaunda⚖️ (@BonganiD_Kaunda) March 4, 2020
I feel like doing this to Bobby!!! #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/VKFJ1LLa7f— Dumisani Ndala 🇿🇦 (@NdalaDumisani) March 4, 2020
Bobby needs his family to sort him out! His mom and Dad knows how to put him in his place 🤣🤣 @BobbyBlanco_ #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/C3Xdhqef9Z— Dumisani Ndala 🇿🇦 (@NdalaDumisani) March 4, 2020
Bobby is such a pain in the rare end @Boity should just discard herself from that boy because the only thing he's good at is mess up and act like a spoiled brat #BoityBET pic.twitter.com/VfJvLE0YJB— Johnketlhobogilekatz (@JOHNQUITKATZ) March 4, 2020
Latseba one day ketlo tsena ka TV ka ntsha this Bobby nonsons. Tjessesss maan! #BoityBET ke enafo! pic.twitter.com/GAqxTXMVeK— Puseletso (@letso_14) March 4, 2020