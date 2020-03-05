Mihlali gets the blues: I woke up sad, I've been going through these episodes often
Many think she's got it all together, but social media influencer Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about suffering from emotional episodes and needing her mother by her side during a testing time.
On Twitter, Mihlali said she has been going through episodes that have left her feeling sad.
“Woke up feeling really sad, been going through these episodes often lately. Idk why, but at least my mom’s flying up to spend the rest of the week with me. I know she’ll lift my spirit.”
Woke up feeling really sad, been going through these episodes often lately. Idk why, but atleast my mom’s flying up to spend the rest of the week with me ♥️— Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n) March 3, 2020
I know she’ll lift my spirit...
Mihlali has opened up before on the effects fame can have on mental health, saying trending on social media can be a blessing and a curse.
In a podcast on TshisaLIVE, Mihlali said: “It's great, but it's also nerve-racking. Now I feel like I need to walk on eggshells at times because I don't necessarily [have control of the trends].
“It could be a good moment or a bad one, people can turn something good into something negative as well, which is something that I have no control over. Usually, if that happens, I just let it die down.”
However, the influencer won't be forced into being someone she is not.
“No, I'm not trying to be anybody else but myself. So I put myself on the platter and I put myself out there and you take it or you leave it. If you don't like it, don't eat from this platter, eat from another one. I'm a very raw person and I'm very honest and transparent.”