Black Coffee sells out huge Brooklyn Mirage, New York gig
DJ Black Coffee has sold out some of the best venues in the world, and has added The Brooklyn Mirage venue in New York to that impressive list.
The star will perform at the well-known club in May, but tickets for the show are already sold out.
The club holds a capacity of around 6,000 people.
Black Coffee shared the good news in an Instagram post on Thursday, and announced that other cities on his US tour were selling fast.
He said he was “humbled” by the response.
Fans flooded the comments section of the post with messages praising grootman. DJ Heavy K said Black Coffee was on “King level”.
Black Coffee will kick off the party season at the club with his performance on the opening weekend.
The star did the same last year, filling the venue to the rafters for his set.
The Brooklyn Mirage is seen as one of the greatest venues for dance and electro music in New York. The venue attracts some of the world's biggest acts and is scenic, with a view of the iconic New York City skyline.