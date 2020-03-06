Black Coffee sells out huge Brooklyn Mirage, New York gig

DJ Black Coffee has sold out some of the best venues in the world, and has added The Brooklyn Mirage venue in New York to that impressive list.

The star will perform at the well-known club in May, but tickets for the show are already sold out.

The club holds a capacity of around 6,000 people.

Black Coffee shared the good news in an Instagram post on Thursday, and announced that other cities on his US tour were selling fast.

He said he was “humbled” by the response.