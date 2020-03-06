Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man

It's been a sad week for Isibaya viewers, who have had to deal with the death of some of their fave characters and news that Judas Ngwenya (played by Menzi Ngubane) would be next was the last straw.

Thandeka Zungu (played by Nomzamo Mbatha) bid farewell to the show earlier this week, followed shortly after by news that Menzi would be leaving too.

While it is absolutely true that Menzi is on his way out, the actor released a statement to help set the record straight about the circumstances surrounding his exit.

He slammed claims that he had been dumped from the show and said he left the production a happy man.

“My story/character’s role has ended and I’m leaving Isibaya a happy man having entertained you. Thank you for your support,” he said in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.