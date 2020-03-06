Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man
It's been a sad week for Isibaya viewers, who have had to deal with the death of some of their fave characters and news that Judas Ngwenya (played by Menzi Ngubane) would be next was the last straw.
Thandeka Zungu (played by Nomzamo Mbatha) bid farewell to the show earlier this week, followed shortly after by news that Menzi would be leaving too.
While it is absolutely true that Menzi is on his way out, the actor released a statement to help set the record straight about the circumstances surrounding his exit.
He slammed claims that he had been dumped from the show and said he left the production a happy man.
“My story/character’s role has ended and I’m leaving Isibaya a happy man having entertained you. Thank you for your support,” he said in a statement posted to social media on Thursday.
Menzi's manager, Naomi Mokhele, clarified that the actor's character had run its course and emphasised that Menzi is leaving Isibaya on a positive note.
“There have been misinformed reports that Menzi was 'dumped' by the producers of Isibaya, however, we would like to clarify that the character had run its course, and unfortunately if there is no story to be told the character will ultimately die.
“Menzi is leaving Isibaya on a positive note having contributed to a great production, most importantly he entertained South Africans,” Naomi said.
Menzi joined the popular soapie in 2016 with Thuli Thabethe, Abdul Khoza and Linda Mtoba as the new Ngwenya family, Mpiyakhe's arch-nemesis.