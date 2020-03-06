Simphiwe Dana remembers Bra Hugh: ‘We were gonna do an album together, but timing ...’

Songstress Simphiwe Dana has reflected on memorable times she shared with iconic musician Bra Hugh Masekela.

The veteran musician died at the age of 78 in January 2018.

Since his death, several South African artists have spoken about his effect on their lives and careers.

On Twitter, Simphiwe shared a picture of herself with Bra Hugh in New York, saying they planned to do an album together, but due to their busy schedules she missed the opportunity.

“We were in New York here. Then a year later or earlier ... [my memory is such a mess] I was with him in LA. Both times after he’d had a show. I was so excited to acquaint me with his exile hood and his buddies. We were gonna do an album together, but timing.