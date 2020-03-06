Somizi cancels Italian wedding amid coronavirus outbreak
Idols SA judge Somizi has called off his third wedding, to be held in Italy later this year, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in that country.
The virus has spread rapidly in Italy over the last two months, with the government this week closing schools and universities until March 15 to try to manage the outbreak.
According to Al Jazeera, the virus has reached all 22 regions of Italy and killed 148 people.
Somizi and Mohale were planning to follow up their white wedding, held last month, with a ceremony in Italy in July.
However, as the first case of coronavirus in SA was reported on Thursday, Somizi announced that plans for the third wedding were now off.
“Wedding in Italy cancelled,” he simply wrote.
The pair had planned the ceremony to coincide with Mohale's birthday.
“We decided not to go on honeymoon now because we are investing in a new home. We will only be honeymooning in April, we are going to Dubai and Coachella. We are planning our third wedding in July, on Mohale's birthday, in Italy,” Somizi told Metro FM last month.
He added that refunds for accommodation already booked for the wedding would be given to anyone who could send proof of payment.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that a 38-year-old SA man, who recently returned from Italy with his wife, had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3 with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough. The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab,” he said.