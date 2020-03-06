Somizi cancels Italian wedding amid coronavirus outbreak

Idols SA judge Somizi has called off his third wedding, to be held in Italy later this year, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in that country.

The virus has spread rapidly in Italy over the last two months, with the government this week closing schools and universities until March 15 to try to manage the outbreak.

According to Al Jazeera, the virus has reached all 22 regions of Italy and killed 148 people.

Somizi and Mohale were planning to follow up their white wedding, held last month, with a ceremony in Italy in July.

However, as the first case of coronavirus in SA was reported on Thursday, Somizi announced that plans for the third wedding were now off.

“Wedding in Italy cancelled,” he simply wrote.