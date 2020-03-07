AKA ditches the dreads, and here’s why

Well, that didn't last long.

Just days after debuting a new look, AKA has cut the dreads and gone back to his old style.

The Supa Mega had the streets deep in their feels late last month when he debuted dreads, claiming it was time for a change.

But a week or so after first stepping out in the Travis Scott-like look, AKA was sporting his old haircut.

When asked about it on Twitter, he explained that the hair was “too heavy” and made his neck itch.