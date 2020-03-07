AKA ditches the dreads, and here’s why
Well, that didn't last long.
Just days after debuting a new look, AKA has cut the dreads and gone back to his old style.
The Supa Mega had the streets deep in their feels late last month when he debuted dreads, claiming it was time for a change.
But a week or so after first stepping out in the Travis Scott-like look, AKA was sporting his old haircut.
When asked about it on Twitter, he explained that the hair was “too heavy” and made his neck itch.
Yah ... too heavy. Made my neck itch. Also made me sweat too much 😞 https://t.co/qbdXLKTWFK— AKA (@akaworldwide) February 29, 2020
Fans were torn over whether the rapper should have kept the look or not, while others suggested that he give fashion advice to other celebs.
I hope no 1 is behind this. pic.twitter.com/Y8KaI7erCT— Aka.Guard.Force❤🇿🇦 (@aka_guard) February 29, 2020
Welcome to your old self 😊 pic.twitter.com/KkEvZJQsWa— 𝐿 𝑒 𝑣 𝑒 𝑙_ 𝑈𝑝🔥💎 (@Nicole_Mvelasi) February 29, 2020
Man you went all the way to Kenya, just to remove em locks.. Ahh Mega pic.twitter.com/wustLJtaz4— Líndokuhle Memela (@KingLee_1st) February 29, 2020