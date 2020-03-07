Rami Chuene shares her secret sauce to success: #PayItForward

Actress Rami Chuene has reflected on the love and unity that dominated in the entertainment industry back in the day.

The star dropped some serious pearls of wisdom, encouraging her followers in a #PayItForward thread on Twitter.

"Back in the days when we started out in the industry, we had an undeclared circle of one where, if one got called for an audition, we’d call each other and all go, as long as one of us got it", she told her followers.

She flashed back to a time when actresses like Sonia Mbele, Flo Masebe, Lucia Mthiyane and many others were part of her acting journey.

She said they used to fax each other scripts and rock up at auditions prepared. They had moments of lending each other clothes and shoes so they all looked the part.

"We gave each other lifts, shared taxi money, used each other’s makeup even though we were all different shades. Yes, we even shared wigs, hats and doeks. Whatever it took, we did it. Imagine me and Portia Gumede using same foundation."

Rami reminded people not to forget where they come from, and those who played a part in their lives.

"Do it (good deeds). No one will ever forget your name. You’ll never be left out in the cold. Hope you’re encouraged to remember and name those who have helped you. We move, we push, we carry on", the actress said.

Sis advised her fans to always remember to take someone with them on their way up.

"Always remember to take someone with you. Be helpful, be mindful, be kind. Do it for the culture, for the arts, for the love," she wrote.

To prove her point, Rami told her followers she has never been without a job. She said opportunities always find her because she was taught to pay it forward and pull one or three people with her on her way up.

People flocked to her page with double taps, with even Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, applauding Rami for encouraging unity.

Zozibini wrote, "A very important thread. We all are because someone was," inserting a love emoji. "Do the same. Pass on the baton. Pay it forward."