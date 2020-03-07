TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A moment with Lalla Hirayama

07 March 2020 - 08:00 By Deepa Kesa

Lalla Hirayama is a famous South African TV presenter, entrepreneur, actress, model, YouTuber, hip-hop DJ and SuperSport host, which took her to Japan last year to cover the Rugby World Cup.

TimesLIVE went for a short walk with Hirayama to ask her eight questions that would help everyone get to know her more. 

We asked her questions about her career, her personal life and, most importantly, her legs.

After chatting to Hirayama, we now understand she why she has so many fans and is loved all over the world. 

