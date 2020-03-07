TshisaLIVE

WATCH | LMAO! Carpo choking on cinnamon has Mzansi in stitches

'This guy is funny without even trying!'

07 March 2020 - 14:00 By Masego Seemela
Carpo choking on a mouthful of cinnamon is the funniest thing we've seen in a while!
Image: Instagram/ Papa Action Lifestyle

Mzansi is having a hell of a week as a video of Carpo choking on cinnamon keeps doing the rounds on social media.

The video, which has now turned into a hilarious meme, shows Carpo taking a spoon of cinnamon during The Take Off.

An eager Carpo then tried to swallow the cinnamon, but everyone knows what happens when you try to keep in the potent powder, right?

Here are the reactions to Carpo's reaction to eating cinnamon:

Of course this isn't the first time that Carpo has had social media chuckling with his hilarious tendencies.

Earlier this month, a video of him holding a snake left people in stitches - all in the name of facing his biggest fears. Carpo decided to take up the challenge of letting a snake hang around his shoulders and his reaction got social media into a frenzy.

MORE:

WATCH | Carpo’s reaction to holding a snake will have you in stitches

The day Carpo nearly 'died'
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | LOL! Carpo wants Sharayray on Cassper's #FillUpRoyalBafokeng line-up

MC Carpo's three hilarious attempts to get Cassper Nyovest to include him in #FillUPRoyalBafokeng are going viral on Twitter
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Cassper to Carpo: That's the only nigga who ain't never switch up on me

Cassper and Carpo's bromance is one for the books, these #tbt's are proof!
TshisaLIVE
10 months ago

