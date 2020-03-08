Ayanda Borotho: I want to create a platform for women to share and heal

Actress and author Ayanda Borotho's book Unbecoming to Become has brought healing, hope and confidence to many people, especially women - and now she wants to spread the love.

Ayanda announced to her fans on Instagram this week that she will be hosting a gala dinner for women to unpack all the underlying problems in society.

The dinner will take place on May 8 at the Stones wedding and conference venue in Midrand.

“I have come to a place. I feel like I'm now ready, but not for myself, where I am ready to celebrate you and your journeys that you have embarked on, in unbecoming to become the best version of who you are and who you were created to become,” she told fans on Instagram.

Ayanda, who has been active on social media and vocal about polygamy and ilobolo in recent weeks, said she wants to create a sanctuary of healing for women: “A platform where women can share and heal because part of what holds them back is that they are so broken and they don't know where to start with their healing.”

The motivational speaker added that there will be a lot of tears and power in the room.

She suggested that once women start casting off the world's expectations and the judgments they place on themselves, they will judge each other less.

"I want women to walk out of the gala dinner with a sense of peace - peace about who they are, peace about where they are in their lives and peace about what they have been through."