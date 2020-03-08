Cassper Nyovest opens up about learning to dance from his late brother

Cassper Nyovest's army of fans know that the rapper is family orientated and even though he doesn't always speak about his late brother, Tsibipians know how much he loves him.

The rapper recently took to Twitter to reveal that his late brother, Khotso Phoolo, has and continues to be one of the biggest influences in his life.

Khotso died in 2003 at 19 years old, but he continues to be a source of inspiration for Cassper, even in death. Plus the rapper revealed that it was Khotso who plugged him onto his smooth dance moves.

“My late brother Khotso. He, unfortunately, died at the age of 19 but he meant the world to me and he gave me my swag,” Cassper answered a fan's question about where he gets his impressive dance moves from.