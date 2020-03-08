TshisaLIVE

Cassper Nyovest puts acting plans on hold ... for now

08 March 2020 - 14:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest knows how demanding an acting career can be.
Cassper Nyovest knows how demanding an acting career can be.
Image: Via Cassper's Instagram

Cassper Nyovest may have many famous actor friends, including his bestie, Carpo, but told TshisaLIVE he has no plans to swap the mic for the small screen.

The rapper recently hit the red carpet at the premiere of Queen Sono, Netflix's first original African series, to support his friend, Pearl Thusi.

While he gushed over Pearl for her talent and the quality of the production, Cassper revealed that his acting ambitions were on ice for the moment.

“Acting is a tough one. I have a lot of actor and actress friends and sometimes they can't go out because they are reading scripts. I am not ready for that. I want to go out when I want. I am still having fun and chilling out”

Cassper has also seen first-hand how demanding an acting career can be.

“A few years ago I was dating an actress and she would wake up at like 4am to go act and come back super tired. It is very hard. I respect them”.

Still, he is proud of Carpo, who recently made his movie debut in Mzansi Magic's film, Machansa.

“I was so impressed. I always thought he was a whack actor, but to see him do a whole movie was so dope. It is the start of a dope career for him. I will be his manager. It is time for me to chow,” he joked.

The closest Cassper might come to an acting career may be a reality show, but the star has shut down the idea several times in the past few years.

At least until he is offered serious coins.

MORE

'Cassper, Cîroc se etsang': Rapper to launch limited 'Fill-Up' series bottle

Okay! It looks like rapper Cassper Nyovest is really making the right moves in 2020!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Cassper on SA celebs being hated: I pray for a better day, I wish us healing

'Yoh, My people. I pray for a better day. I wish us healing'
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper Nyovest pledges to teach Mmusi Maimane how to dance to ‘Good For That’

Yo yo yo! K'sazobalit bakgaeso!
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, wants to make it on her own TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Maphorisa slammed for trying to raise money for Nokuthula Mjekula with RTs TshisaLIVE
  4. Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This is it - she's my dream woman': Skeem Saam’s Skandi Kid is in love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X