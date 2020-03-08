DJ Bongz: People thought I was down and out

It has been a young minute since we last heard from DJ Bongz but he has made a comeback with a new outlook and album, titled Son of God.

Bongz has been in the industry for more than 23 years, with his signature dance move, the Gwara Gwara, used by the likes of Rihanna and Childish Gambino.

But the hitmaker is ready to leave his old life behind and told TshisaLIVE that he is a changed man.

“My life has changed, it used to be hectic. I used to dance and party, but now I handle myself as a businessman and a family man. If I'm not at work, I'm busy with my other businesses interest because you can't find a family man everywhere.”

His absence from the industry left some claiming he was a “has been” or down and out.

“Some people said that DJ Bongz is down and out and it is the end of him. But after releasing my new album, the earth shook.”

He said that he is grateful that he is still relevant, despite his ups and downs.

“I've realised that where I am in life now, it's not because of my wisdom but it's because of the power of God. I had downfalls in life but I'm still standing because God is at work in my life. When I was famous and living my best life, I didn't think that one day I would kneel down and ask God for his intervention.

“I received love and support from my fans. They welcomed me with warm hands and made me feel like I'm new in the industry. People said, 'this is the DJ Bongz that we know'. It means that I have a new life and a reason to live.”