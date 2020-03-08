TshisaLIVE

DJ Bongz: People thought I was down and out

08 March 2020 - 13:00 By Nonhlanhla Msibi
DJ Bongz released a song titled 'Son of God' and received lots of love from his fans.
DJ Bongz released a song titled 'Son of God' and received lots of love from his fans.
Image: Instagram

It has been a young minute since we last heard from DJ Bongz but he has made a  comeback with a new outlook and album, titled Son of God.

Bongz has been in the industry for more than 23 years, with his signature dance move, the Gwara Gwara, used by the likes of Rihanna and Childish Gambino.

But the hitmaker is ready to leave his old life behind and told TshisaLIVE that he is a changed man.

“My life has changed, it used to be hectic. I used to dance and party, but now I handle myself as a businessman and a family man. If I'm not at work, I'm busy with my other businesses interest because you can't find a family man everywhere.”

His absence from the industry left some claiming he was a “has been” or down and out.

“Some people said that DJ Bongz is down and out and it is the end of him. But after releasing my new album, the earth shook.”

He said that he is grateful that he is still relevant, despite his ups and downs.

“I've realised that where I am in life now, it's not because of my wisdom but it's because of the power of God. I had downfalls in life but I'm still standing because God is at work in my life. When I was famous and living my best life, I didn't think that one day I would kneel down and ask God for his intervention.

“I received love and support from my fans. They welcomed me with warm hands and made me feel like I'm new in the industry. People said, 'this is the DJ Bongz that we know'. It means that I have a new life and a reason to live.”

MORE

Will Mabala Noise bounce back?

What's left of Mabala Noise anyway?
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Show dem! 4 times the gwara gwara dominated the world stage

Dude even went to America to give lessons.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

Riri & Childish Gambino beware: DJ Bongz 'trademarked' the gwara gwara

Bongz is not happy with Childish Gambino biting his moves.
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

DJ Bongz set to teach America the gwara gwara

DJ Bongz will be heading to America later this month to host a dance class and teach fans the Gwara Gwara.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, wants to make it on her own TshisaLIVE
  2. Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man TshisaLIVE
  3. DJ Maphorisa slammed for trying to raise money for Nokuthula Mjekula with RTs TshisaLIVE
  4. Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks TshisaLIVE
  5. 'This is it - she's my dream woman': Skeem Saam’s Skandi Kid is in love TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA
X