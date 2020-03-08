TshisaLIVE

Generations' Zizipho Buti on playing Tracy: I judged her and her story

08 March 2020 - 11:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Actress Zizipho Buti is happy to have joined 'Generations: The Legacy'.
Image: Instagram/Zizipho Buti

After quite a long “dry season” where small screen time is concerned, actress Zizipho Buti has made it to popular SABC 1 soapie Generations: The Legacy.

The actress, who stole Mzansi's hearts as Pinky on Mzansi Magic's Nkululeko, bagged the role of Tracy on Generations and said the learning she's done since the day she said yes has been amazing.

“It’s been such a pleasure getting to know Tracy and telling her story. She has definitely shifted my mindset. Let me tell you. The first time my agent called me to tell me this is the role they want me to play I went quiet on him. I judged her and her story. But now I’m so glad I said yes.

“I’m learning every time, which is something I don’t take lightly. I appreciate everyone who makes an effort to watch - even if it’s on YouTube. All the messages, comments on my stories and feedback. Thank you, it means a lot to me.”

The actress shared how she approached the character, and that is that she channels her “inner Meryl Streep”.

Acting is not about being someone different. It’s finding the similarity in what is apparently different, then finding myself in there.” - Meryl Streep 

Zizi also took the opportunity to appreciate her former lecturer and acting community for the feedback and notes they've been giving her.

“Today I received a voice note from my former lecturer from UCT, which was 'feedback'. I can’t explain what it means to me when people appreciate my work and effort.”

Here is Zizipho as Tracy.

Just check out the transformation.



