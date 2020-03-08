SNAPS | Prince Kaybee leaves fans thirsty with his body goals

If he's not playing a set behind the decks and giving people the songs that they deserve, Prince Kaybee is hard at the gym working on being “fit” and “built” again.

Kaybee, who's recently returned to the gym, has been blazing up the socials with his body snaps that have got everyone drooling.

To show how serious he was about getting his body back, Kaybee even bought new equipment for his gym. It's no wonder he's been adding some heat on these social media streets with several snaps.





Cava these pics: