SNAPS | Prince Kaybee leaves fans thirsty with his body goals
If he's not playing a set behind the decks and giving people the songs that they deserve, Prince Kaybee is hard at the gym working on being “fit” and “built” again.
Kaybee, who's recently returned to the gym, has been blazing up the socials with his body snaps that have got everyone drooling.
To show how serious he was about getting his body back, Kaybee even bought new equipment for his gym. It's no wonder he's been adding some heat on these social media streets with several snaps.
Cava these pics:
Kaybee is no stranger to being considered “built”. Last year he got in a twar with Cassper Nyovest over who had the biggest muscles.
The muso's iconic debate started after a fan commented on Kaybee's picture of himself flexing one of his biceps. The fan suggested that Cassper was the person who inspired Kaybee to “work on his body”.
Feeling that the fan was utterly wrong, Kaybee then gave a spicy reply saying, “So you think my arms were inspired by someone who doesn’t have them?”
Seemingly touched by Kaybee's comment, Cassper clapped back by insinuating that Kaybee Photoshopped his waist smaller and as “bad b*tch tendencies”.
But Kaybee was not having any of it and hit the final blow saying that Cassper was still his “hero” praising him for what he's contributed to the industry. However, he said it did not change the fact that he had bigger arms.
I guess it settles it then, Kaybee does have better arms? Yes, No, Maybe?