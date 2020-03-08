TshisaLIVE

WATCH | ‘SomJacko’: Somizi channels his inner Michael Jackson

08 March 2020 - 08:00 By Masego Seemela
Somizi channels his inner Michael Jackson.
Image: YouTube/ Karen Zoid

We all knew Somizi could dance, but what we didn't know was that the media personality had such smooth moves - not unlike the late "king of pop", Michael Jackson.

Known as the life of the party who can light up a room with his presence, SomG shared videos of himself flexing his dance moves while in the studio at Metro FM.

While some peeps had to take a second look whether it really was Somizi dancing, the rest of us were left in awe at how talented he is.

I mean, cava this video:

@leratokganyago such a hype lady

Somizi has every reason to celebrate since tying the knot to his bae Mohale in January.

With their traditional wedding finally hitting Showmax last week, fans got to see the couple's journey to their big day in parts one and two of Somizi & Mohale: The Union.

Reflecting on their marriage, Somizi defined his and Mohale's union as not just another traditional wedding. He called it a “homosexual traditional wedding”, as they were doing things differently from the norm.

