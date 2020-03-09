All you need is the dash! Kelly Khumalo milks her Controvesy with gin

Songstress Kelly Khumalo has joined the likes of Micasa's J'Something and Khanyi Mbau, who are in the business of making gin. However, not only is it called Controversy, but tweeps could already tell it would taste like controversy, too.

For only R268 at Makro stores, Kelly's bottle of gin will introduce you to the taste of controversy, she revealed on Instagram.

"I just made Controversy taste good! I am excited to introduce the new Controversy Gin By Kelly Khumalo available exclusively online for pre-order at Makro SA," she announced with excitement.

In another post, Kelly said the gin is exclusive to Makro South Africa until 3 April, then it will be available at several other stores across the country.

Kelly said she had been working on the product for months with an "amazing" team and that she couldn't wait for South Africans to get a taste. Rocking the regal colour purple, the beverage has Kelly's name written in italics and a diamond drawn just above it.

The word Controversy is written in big and bold letters, just like Kelly's name has made several controversial headlines over the years.