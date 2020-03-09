DJ Zinhle on bagging Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award: You’re the director of your life

DJ Zinhle has bagged the prestigious 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award, adding to her impressive wins this year, and the streets can't help but stan!

Zinhle keeps proving over and over that you can't keep a good woman down and, after the win, advised fans: “Let’s be sure to remind ourselves & our children that you’re destined for greatness, live your life intentionally. Wake up with purpose and decide that every day is your day & don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. You’re the director of your life.”.

Looking amazing in a red dress, Zinhle accepted the award with daughter Kairo Forbes on her hip. She gave an amazing speech, in which she mentioned members of #TeamZinhle, thanking them for their support in helping her to achieve her dreams.

Watch the short clip below.