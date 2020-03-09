DJ Zinhle on bagging Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award: You’re the director of your life
DJ Zinhle has bagged the prestigious 2020 Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer Award, adding to her impressive wins this year, and the streets can't help but stan!
Zinhle keeps proving over and over that you can't keep a good woman down and, after the win, advised fans: “Let’s be sure to remind ourselves & our children that you’re destined for greatness, live your life intentionally. Wake up with purpose and decide that every day is your day & don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do. You’re the director of your life.”.
Looking amazing in a red dress, Zinhle accepted the award with daughter Kairo Forbes on her hip. She gave an amazing speech, in which she mentioned members of #TeamZinhle, thanking them for their support in helping her to achieve her dreams.
Watch the short clip below.
💃🏽 @DJZinhle wins Forbes Woman Africa Entertainer award #LWS2020KZN pic.twitter.com/uBYbthSI68— Soomeya Moosa (@SoomeyaMoosa) March 6, 2020
The DJ's TL was filled with congratulatory messages for the powerhouse that is Zinhle. One of her biggest supporters and cheerleaders, bestie Pearl Thusi, also gave her a shout-out.
“I’m so proud of you babe. This is big! You deserve all this and more. Always walking through the good and the challenging with grace, class and poise ... You’re definitely one of God’s favourites and I’m so honoured to be a part of your life,” Pearl wrote.
View this post on Instagram
A MOTHER ⚫️ A DJ ⚫️ A BUSINESS WOMAN ⚫️ A FRIEND ⚫️ AN ICON ⚫️ . I’m so proud of you babe. THIS IS BIG!!! You deserve all this and more. Always walking through the good and the challenging with grace, class and poise... You’re definitely one of God’s favourites and I’m so honoured to be a part of your life... ❤️ @djzinhle #FORBES WOMAN AFRICAN ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR