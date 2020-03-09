Enhle opens up about her mom’s support after Black Coffee split
Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali is focusing on family after her split from DJ Black Coffee, sharing how her mother has been a massive support during the last few months.
Enhle confirmed the couple's separation late last year, saying she “had to explain the unexplainable” to her children, and called for privacy to protect them.
While approaching life as a single woman, she said she has been able to count on the support of her mother, Bongi Mlotshwa, and recently told Drum that she was grateful for all the help she was getting.
“Family is important. The kind of help you have in your house and everyone pulling together for you is extremely important. There are days where I’m meant to finish on set at 1pm, but I have to pick the kids up at that time. I’ll pick the phone up and say:, ‘Ma, can you do it for me?’
“She’s amazing, that woman. I don’t think she knows how amazing she is. I tell her so often, but I think because I’m her daughter she doesn’t hear it and she needs to hear it more often. She’s a cheerleader of note. Her heart is pure.”
Bongi posted a touching tribute to her daughter last year amid reports about the split, calling her "a soldier".
The lady next to me is a Soldier. Very brave intelligent human being. Its Amazing how you raised a woman and you end up admiring their Strengnth. #simplylove #sincerelyyours@enhlembali_ Ngikuthanda finish.....💞💞💞💞👑 all a mother does is Love,Protect,supports and Reprimands even when its uncomfortable.Ungamoshi umtwana....
Enhle recently told fans on social media that she is in a good space at the moment and falling in love with herself again.
“I found the love of my life again! Me. Walked off set today feeling my cup is full. God is doing something in me!” she wrote.