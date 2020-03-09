Mome Mahlangu on industry rejection: I’m on my third reality show, against all odds
Love them or hate them, you can't deny Mome and Mo Mahlangu's staying power in the entertainment industry, and Mome recently came out to reflect on how strenuous but rewarding the journey has been.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star turned entrepreneur looked back on some of the times the industry spat her out without looking back.
"I know there's no job that's guaranteed for you in this industry. My first show was meant to have four seasons, but we found out at the end of the second season that the other two seasons were canned. How we found out was ridiculous, actually. I was jobless and couldn't go back to the job I had before."
"It's funny because the same thing happened with the second reality show, Mo Love. It was just canned when we were meant to have a third season. There was no good reason the show was cancelled. The industry has a way of killing one's passion, because if you can't feed yourself off of your passion, how will you keep on?" she said.
Never one to give up, Mome said her persevering spirit kept her hustle alive. When she wasn't on TV, she was making moves that would ensure her legacy never died.
She said every time the industry kicked her out, she would figure out a way to come back stronger and simultaneously work on personal projects that would make her less dependent on getting jobs.
"I could have easily been one of those people who just vanished."
"I'm a believer in achieving everything I set my mind to. I'm a very persistent person and I don't give up on anything until I see it to completion. That's why I am here with a third reality show and a blossoming business against all odds," she told TshisaLIVE.
"But now, here I am with the third reality show. I don't really know what their reasoning was and I've learnt I don't care. I will say, however, that the rejection and ill -treatment came with a lot of lessons that helped me to understand this industry for what it is. Especially because I'm raising children who are talented as well."
Now the Mahlangus are flourishing, and we love to see it.