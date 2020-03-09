Mome Mahlangu on industry rejection: I’m on my third reality show, against all odds

Love them or hate them, you can't deny Mome and Mo Mahlangu's staying power in the entertainment industry, and Mome recently came out to reflect on how strenuous but rewarding the journey has been.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the reality TV star turned entrepreneur looked back on some of the times the industry spat her out without looking back.

"I know there's no job that's guaranteed for you in this industry. My first show was meant to have four seasons, but we found out at the end of the second season that the other two seasons were canned. How we found out was ridiculous, actually. I was jobless and couldn't go back to the job I had before."

"It's funny because the same thing happened with the second reality show, Mo Love. It was just canned when we were meant to have a third season. There was no good reason the show was cancelled. The industry has a way of killing one's passion, because if you can't feed yourself off of your passion, how will you keep on?" she said.