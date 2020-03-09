TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi says 'Queen Sono' could be the key to #OpenTheIndustry

09 March 2020 - 15:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pearl Thusi says 'Queen Sono' could open the industry to new talent.
Pearl Thusi says 'Queen Sono' could open the industry to new talent.
Image: Instagram/ Pearl Thusi

After being caught in the crossfire for her comments on #OpenTheIndustry, actress Pearl Thusi said her Netflix series, Queen Sono, has the potential to open the entertainment industry to new talent, should more episodes or seasons be produced.

Pearl is basking in glowing reviews as fans react positively to her latest project. In it she plays a spy and the daughter of a revolutionary.

The only thing fans seem to dislike about the series is that it ends too soon.

One took to Twitter to ask the star if there were more episodes as he could only find six. Pearl confirmed this, asking the fan to get more people to subscribe to Netflix and watch the show so more episodes and seasons can be produced, making way for new talent.

The topic of new talent in the industry was hotly debated on social media in the past year, as the public and celebs clashed.

Pearl was in the midst of the debate after she made history as the first female Comedy Central roast master in 2019.

While some congratulated her, others were critical of seeing the same faces on television.

Industry colleagues, including Thando Thabethe and Thembisa Mdoda, shared their views on the matter, TshisaLIVE reported.

A year earlier, Pearl was criticised for “blocking opportunities” for newcomers by hogging “all the jobs”, after she was announced as programme director of the government's #YouthMonth18 campaign.

“Can't we see new faces?” asked one tweep. Pearl defended herself, saying: “Babe, I also need to feed my child. The way I'm working so hard I'm sure you'll even see me when you look in the mirror.” 

