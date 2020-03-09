Pearl Thusi says 'Queen Sono' could be the key to #OpenTheIndustry

After being caught in the crossfire for her comments on #OpenTheIndustry, actress Pearl Thusi said her Netflix series, Queen Sono, has the potential to open the entertainment industry to new talent, should more episodes or seasons be produced.

Pearl is basking in glowing reviews as fans react positively to her latest project. In it she plays a spy and the daughter of a revolutionary.

The only thing fans seem to dislike about the series is that it ends too soon.

One took to Twitter to ask the star if there were more episodes as he could only find six. Pearl confirmed this, asking the fan to get more people to subscribe to Netflix and watch the show so more episodes and seasons can be produced, making way for new talent.