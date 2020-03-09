Sizwe Dhlomo: Who’s going to fund a person who doesn’t know what they want to do with land?

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo has hit out at those who asked him about funding for land, without doing any research on what to do with it.

With the land debate ongoing, Sizwe advised social media users to know what to do with land first before demanding it.

Taking to Twitter, Sizwe shared several snaps of his farm in KwaZulu-Natal, explaining that he had been harvesting eucalyptus Smithii leaves all week and collected about 150 tons.

“We're replanting another 83 hectares of timber clones after this,” he wrote in the caption of the now-deleted tweet.

A follower, who was in awe of the master at play, asked Sizwe a question as he also had an interest in farming. “Sizwe what's the best thing you can start with 500 hectares of land and where can you get funding for such?”

Sizwe replied in a series of tweets, telling the social media user that the fact that he was asking meant he was not the right person for it.

“Do your research, nothing just lands on your lap. Who is going to fund a person who doesn't even know what they want to do or why they want to do it? What do I know about land?”

Feeling that Sizwe was a bit harsh by dismissing the social media user, another user replied, “What do I know about your land? ... Not every soil is the same, so what your crop will be determined by the type of soil you have [if farming]”

Sizwe replied, explaining that the fact that they didn't know what they were asking meant that they couldn't handle the answers. He said they could've easily asked for guidance by framing the question right.

“That's not direction. Direction is, 'I'm thinking of doing this but I'm having difficulty with that part, how do I go about it?' Not, 'What should I do from scratch?' The problem is cats can't tell the difference.”