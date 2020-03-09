TshisaLIVE

WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old'

09 March 2020 - 13:00 By Masego Seemela
Rapper AKA is a "madly" in love.
Rapper AKA is a "madly" in love.
Image: Instagram/AKA

It looks like rapper AKA is totally besotted with a 21-year-old who is apparently his new girlfriend.

The rapper revealed his new “bae's” age over the weekend when he told followers: “Find yourself a lekker 21-year-old my broer. Trust me.”

Mzansi first learnt about the mystery woman several weeks ago after a video surfaced of him and her smooching in a restaurant.

Since then, Supa Mega seems to be a man on cloud nine.

While enjoying a night out with his bae this past weekend, AKA posted a “steaming” hot moment where he was seen kissing his woman in front of a group of people.

AKA later admitted that the post was "abit too hectic" but went on to advise fans to get themselves a younger partner.

His advice drew mixed reactions, but AKA just laughed off the criticism.

“Why is everyone so pressed by me? Like, why? People take me so hectically serious!”

AKA then made it clear that he had no time for the critics, revealing that he had plans with his woman, which included seared salmon and gooseberries.

“Hmmm ... probably go to Rockets to watch the game. Perhaps order the seared salmon and gooseberries.”

AKA kissing his 21-year-old girlfriend.
AKA kissing his 21-year-old girlfriend.
Image: AKA/ Instagram Stories

The rapper had previously been in a relationship with DJ Zinhle, but the pair split in December. Responding to comments about the break-up, AKA recently told his fans he did not need to constantly inform them of his relationship status.

“What was I supposed to do? Inform you?” 

He also hit back at claims he was humiliating his baby's mama by speaking about the break-up.

“Humiliated by what? A relationship not working out and someone moving on? Cut the bullsh*t.”

AKA ditches the dreads, and here’s why

AKA's new look didn't last long.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Cassper Nyovest: My people catch me, I don't know about others

‘Leave that one to us, the hip hop ni**as. Well, leave that one to me’
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Wena, just keep slaying! Prince Kaybee defends DJ Zinhle against body shamer

Y'all will do anything for clout on these streets maan... sheesh!
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, wants to make it on her own TshisaLIVE
  2. Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks TshisaLIVE
  3. Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Maphorisa slammed for trying to raise money for Nokuthula Mjekula with RTs TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Pabee Moganedi on her romance with SK Khoza TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X