AKA reveals he kinda regrets insulting Cassper’s mom

AKA used his Twitter TL to host an unofficial #Q&AwithAKA, and revealed some never heard before thoughts with his fans about life, music, cars and the main reason he and Cassper were still beefin'.

In what can only be described as random engagement with the Megacy, AKA decided to answer some questions that had been lingering in his fans' heads. It all began when a fan shared an old picture of Cassper and AKA hugging.

AKA made a joke about how he's choking Cass in the pic, and one fan asked him what they were talking about while they were locked in an embrace.

"I was actually congratulating him on filling up the dome. I think this was at the club after the show or whatever," AKA revealed.

More questions followed, including one wanting to know if their beef had begun, as Cassper said, after the Baddest rapper insulted Cassper's mother.

The answer was a resounding "yes". AKA further revealed that he said "Jou ma se p***" to Cassper. He reasoned he did it because he was a "proper c***" back then, and later added that he now regrets it "a lil bit".