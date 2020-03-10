DJ Warras reacts to R1,200 coronavirus testing fee: This should be free

DJ Warras has expressed his disappointment at the amount of money South Africans must fork out when in need of a private laboratory test for coronavirus, in the wake of news that private labs in Mzansi will now offer the service for R1,200.

As of 10 March, seven cases of patients with the coronavirus had been confirmed in South Africa. TimesLIVE reported that South Africans could now walk into private laboratories for a coronavirus test without it being done via the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and doctors. The cost of the test would be R1,200.

"Wow. This should really be free. So if I don’t have R1,200, and decide to skip the test, I should just spread it to family, friends, colleagues, and whoever I meet up with in my daily commute? Wow," the DJ tweeted.