IN MEMES | Family feud over house leaves 'Rea Tsotella' fans shook
The one thing Rea Tsotella viewers have learnt through participants' problems is that leaving your family intestate when there's a “family house” is the most irresponsible thing a person can do!
Monday's episode of the show was a clear case of family members working towards each other's downfall. Viewers were shocked by the way Sibongile and her brother treated each other and their siblings over the family house, which was left to all of them by their parents.
These siblings, elderly as they were, were at the point of no return in their fight, having even involved police. Sibongile felt her brother took his “deputy parent” status too seriously because he assumed he had control of their parents' assets, including their policies and the house.
Meanwhile, the brother complained that Sibongile was always looking for a fight and never wanted to have civil conversations.
However, judging by Sibongile's rude and disrespectful approach, fans believed she was most probably the problem.
What would you do if there's a family home that belongs to you and your siblings, but your older brother refuses to give you access?#ReaTsotellaMonday #familydrama— MojaLoveTv DStv Channel 157 (@MojaLoveTv) March 9, 2020
Today at 21h30 on Moja LOVE DStv CH 157 pic.twitter.com/fT67xnfhu3
Check out the reactions below:
I need a Will , kurough ngaphandle #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/DULm8wrB2b— Bulelani kambula (@Kaybee_KC) March 9, 2020
Whats the issue vela #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/s5GhuWV4iV— Marcia thejane (@tseepati) March 9, 2020
Family house is such a headache. #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/PvPbs2UmWn— Vulture. (@thepatientbirdy) March 9, 2020
Protection order at your parents house? #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/MjawoFflFM— Reginald (@reggyworldwide) March 9, 2020
Hai this woman #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/akMRmJRlsN— Charlie Mingas (@pmashapa) March 9, 2020
1 min left #ReaTsotellaMonday the Bishop is dealing with the issue pic.twitter.com/LNzK3Iy0lI— #twmohlabai (@twmohlabai) March 9, 2020
Possibility yokuthi ibish ks going to solve this #ReaTsotellaMonday pic.twitter.com/uMuL0mvJfi— iG:pearlswimservices (@PearlzoM) March 9, 2020