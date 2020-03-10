IN MEMES | Family feud over house leaves 'Rea Tsotella' fans shook

The one thing Rea Tsotella viewers have learnt through participants' problems is that leaving your family intestate when there's a “family house” is the most irresponsible thing a person can do!

Monday's episode of the show was a clear case of family members working towards each other's downfall. Viewers were shocked by the way Sibongile and her brother treated each other and their siblings over the family house, which was left to all of them by their parents.

These siblings, elderly as they were, were at the point of no return in their fight, having even involved police. Sibongile felt her brother took his “deputy parent” status too seriously because he assumed he had control of their parents' assets, including their policies and the house.

Meanwhile, the brother complained that Sibongile was always looking for a fight and never wanted to have civil conversations.

However, judging by Sibongile's rude and disrespectful approach, fans believed she was most probably the problem.