Nadia Nakai slams piracy: Go listen to my damn album, man!

10 March 2020 - 19:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Nadia Nakai has urged people to stop pirating music.
Image: Instagram/Nadia Nakai

Rapper Nadia Nakai has pleaded with fans to stop pirating music, after Spotify revealed which SA rappers were topping the charts on its platform.

According to the music streaming app, SMA hitmaker Nasty C was one of the most popular artists in the country, with more than 356,000 monthly listeners.

Rappers Saudi, Cassper Nyovest and Shane Eagle also made the list of artists with the highest number of listeners.

In awe of Nasty C's stats, Nadia gave her fellow musician props for his hard work, saying his numbers “literally blew me away”. 

In the same breath, the More Drugs hitmaker asked her fans to support her by listening to her album.

Nadia garnered 21,000 monthly listeners.

She also took the opportunity to slam piracy and said fans needed to do better.

“Damn! Our numbers need to grow. You can’t all be pirating?! Our sh*t slaps too! Go listen to my damn album, man!” said Bragga, as she is affectionately known.

Taking to her comment section, some of Nadia's fans told her they were supporting her on other streaming platforms, such as Joox and Apple Music.

Nadia's comments come days after DJ Shimza weighed in on piracy in the entertainment industry, saying“99% of people that choose piracy do so not because they can’t afford to buy the music, but because they have an option of getting it for free”.

