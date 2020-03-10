Nadia Nakai slams piracy: Go listen to my damn album, man!

Rapper Nadia Nakai has pleaded with fans to stop pirating music, after Spotify revealed which SA rappers were topping the charts on its platform.

According to the music streaming app, SMA hitmaker Nasty C was one of the most popular artists in the country, with more than 356,000 monthly listeners.

Rappers Saudi, Cassper Nyovest and Shane Eagle also made the list of artists with the highest number of listeners.

In awe of Nasty C's stats, Nadia gave her fellow musician props for his hard work, saying his numbers “literally blew me away”.

In the same breath, the More Drugs hitmaker asked her fans to support her by listening to her album.

Nadia garnered 21,000 monthly listeners.

She also took the opportunity to slam piracy and said fans needed to do better.

“Damn! Our numbers need to grow. You can’t all be pirating?! Our sh*t slaps too! Go listen to my damn album, man!” said Bragga, as she is affectionately known.