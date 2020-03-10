TshisaLIVE

Prince Kaybee slams promoters for not being 'passionate' about sound quality

10 March 2020 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Prince Kaybee struggled with poor sound at a recent gig but still managed to deliver.
Prince Kaybee struggled with poor sound at a recent gig but still managed to deliver.
Image: Instagram/ Prince Kaybee

A recent experience has led musician Prince Kaybee to put promoters on blast for not always ensuring that there's good sound at festivals for DJs.

The Gugulethu hitmaker took to Twitter to say he was unimpressed with the sound at his recent show at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts in Cape Town.

"We need more promoters that are passionate about sound, both on stage and the PA at festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie - I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday."

The picnic-style concert had Kaybee and Sho Madjozi as the main acts.

SNAPS | Prince Kaybee leaves fans thirsty with his body goals

Whuuu! Prince Kaybee is not about to let us breath with these snaps.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Kaybee said even though he wasn't really happy with the way things were sounding at the festival, he wasn't willing to disappoint his fans.

"But for the sake of the thousands of people that came, the boy had to come out a boss," he tweeted.

Judging from the tweets that followed, his fans appreciated the fact that he still delivered an amazing performance.

Watch a clip of the performance below.

TshisaLIVE reached out to the concert organisers, but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated once comment is received. 

MORE:

Wena, just keep slaying! Prince Kaybee defends DJ Zinhle against body shamer

Y'all will do anything for clout on these streets maan... sheesh!
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Cassper to AKA: Success or money doesn't quantify wisdom

The module is: Crowd-surfing 101!
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

LISTEN | All The Tea with Lalla Hirayama on this week's trending topics

If "You better check yourself" was a week, it'd be this week because yoh, it did the most
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Connie Ferguson’s daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, wants to make it on her own TshisaLIVE
  2. Do you think this tweep looks like Boity? Here’s what Boity thinks TshisaLIVE
  3. Menzi Ngubane clears the air on 'Isibaya' exit: I leave a happy man TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Bongz: People thought I was down and out TshisaLIVE
  5. WATCH | AKA is a man in love: 'Get yourself a 21-year-old' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa vs the Public Protector: What you need to know
Covid-19 spreads in SA: four additional cases
X