Prince Kaybee slams promoters for not being 'passionate' about sound quality
A recent experience has led musician Prince Kaybee to put promoters on blast for not always ensuring that there's good sound at festivals for DJs.
The Gugulethu hitmaker took to Twitter to say he was unimpressed with the sound at his recent show at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts in Cape Town.
"We need more promoters that are passionate about sound, both on stage and the PA at festivals for DJs. I don’t wanna lie - I did not fully enjoy my performance at Kirstenbosch yesterday."
The picnic-style concert had Kaybee and Sho Madjozi as the main acts.
Kaybee said even though he wasn't really happy with the way things were sounding at the festival, he wasn't willing to disappoint his fans.
"But for the sake of the thousands of people that came, the boy had to come out a boss," he tweeted.
Judging from the tweets that followed, his fans appreciated the fact that he still delivered an amazing performance.
Watch a clip of the performance below.
We had loads of fun and you never disappointed us. Big Ups bro!— NL. (@lenyora_ZA) March 9, 2020
PS: Shout out to your arms! Those MFs are really packed 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Lh3RXT1jVl
TshisaLIVE reached out to the concert organisers, but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article. The article will be updated once comment is received.