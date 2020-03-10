This time Gabi Tshabalala wasn’t 'scared' about losing her job over her pregnancy

Actress Gabisile Tshabalala may have had a bad experience when her first pregnancy allegedly cost her her job, but she's revealed that with baby number two she wasn't scared to let her bosses know because she's "grown some balls" since 2015.

The actress told TshisaLIVE she wanted to use her pregnancy, her personal story and her influence to ignite a much needed conversation around the treatment of pregnant women in the workplace.

Luckily for Gabi, who is currently a host on Moja Love's TMI, her current work space allowed for a far smoother conversation when she told them she was expecting.

“This time was very different from the first time. I think I grew some courage over the years and I was just like, ‘yes, I love my job and I would love to keep my job but if my pregnancy is an issue, I will be fine without this job'. Luckily, it was easier to talk to my bosses. I’ve been in the industry for 11 years so I can compare the treatment,” she said.

Her viral #SoWhatImPregnant campaign was fueled by her personal experience of discriminatory treatment back in 2015. Gabi played the role of Gontse on the e.tv soap opera Scandal! from 2011, But in 2015 things began to get a bit awkward just before she found out her contract would be terminated and her boss knew she was pregnant.

TshisaLIVE reached out to e.tv Scandal! for a comment, but they had not responded at the time of publishing this article.