WATCH | Mihlali Ndamase gets candid about her first intimate experience

10 March 2020 - 10:30 By Chrizelda Kekana
Mihlali Ndamase shared an intimate experience with her YouTube followers.
Mihlali Ndamase took a trip down memory lane and gave the people what they wanted when she got candid about losing her virginity.  

The popular vlogger and influencer shared the story of her first time with her inquisitive fans in the latest vid on her YouTube channel. 

"One time I flew to Durban to go visit him and uh it happened. I don't how or what to say about how I felt. It was really sore, it was painful as f***. Also, this guy was really tall, he was huge, so it was like... big.

"And I also feel like, during the whole thing there wasn't necessarily any attempt to help me feel comfortable. So it was obvious  the experience was very painful, it was excruciating."

Mihlali said everything was tense because she wasn't really comfortable but she "sucked it up" because the dude was her man and he'd previously spoken about how he wasn't trying to be in a relationship that didn't have "intimacy" or sexual intercourse.

She said  in retrospect, she realised she was "under pressure" because she liked the guy so much, but she will make sure to tell her children never to succumb to that kind of pressure for anyone.

"This is something that will also help me one day when I have kids to have a conversation with my daughter to say 'don't compromise yourself to cater to somebody else's needs.' Not to put herself in a situation where she isn't necessarily comfortable."

Watch the video below.

A lot has happened since then in Mihlali's life, including one of the worst heartbreaks she's ever experienced.

The vlogger went on to say she doesn't regret any of the experiences she went through because all of that made her the woman she is today.

A woman, she previously told TshisaLIVE, who isn't apologetic about who she is and who will only share a portion of her life with the world.

Since her last public relationship with one of the Major League DJ twins - that obvs didn't work out - Mihlali made a decision to keep her love life to herself.

“No, but love life wise I also protect that, I don't put it out in the public eye. Because people become attached to what you put out there when they like you. For example, if I'm gonna be public about this relationship and it doesn't work out - I mean I am young, it happens - then move on to the next person, make that public too, then people are still attached to the previous relationship (it gets messy)," Mihlali said.

