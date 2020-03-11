TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES | 'Mnakwethu' has tweeps angry again, this time about secrets

11 March 2020 - 10:38 By Chrizelda Kekana
Musa Mseleku is the host of the controversial show, 'Mnakwethu'.
Image: Instagram/Musa Mseleku

Mnakwethu fans experienced a different sort of outcome this week, when Scebile asked his wife, MaJali to accept her ex-best friend as his second wife. She refused outright, a rare outcome in the show.

MaJali was only willing to offer her former bestie forgiveness for a disagreement they had a while back and showing an interest in Scebile, knowing he was married.

If there's one show viewers wish they could “boycott”, it has to be Mnakwethu. Every week viewers of the polygamy-themed show take to Twitter to complain about the “trashy” behaviour of the men featured. They also religiously complain that the women are humiliated, but continue to tune in every Tuesday night.

Almost with a “suckers-for-the-pain” mentality, viewers took to their TL to celebrate the first episode since the show began, where the wife simply and respectfully refused. 

Watch the video clip below to see for yourself:

Viewers loved that MaJali declined the offer to be in a polygamous marriage and were even happier that the former bestie decided to be on her way after MaJali refused her husband's request.

Tweeps, as usual, had just the right memes to express themselves:

