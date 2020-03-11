IN MEMES | 'Mnakwethu' has tweeps angry again, this time about secrets
Mnakwethu fans experienced a different sort of outcome this week, when Scebile asked his wife, MaJali to accept her ex-best friend as his second wife. She refused outright, a rare outcome in the show.
MaJali was only willing to offer her former bestie forgiveness for a disagreement they had a while back and showing an interest in Scebile, knowing he was married.
If there's one show viewers wish they could “boycott”, it has to be Mnakwethu. Every week viewers of the polygamy-themed show take to Twitter to complain about the “trashy” behaviour of the men featured. They also religiously complain that the women are humiliated, but continue to tune in every Tuesday night.
Almost with a “suckers-for-the-pain” mentality, viewers took to their TL to celebrate the first episode since the show began, where the wife simply and respectfully refused.
Watch the video clip below to see for yourself:
Viewers loved that MaJali declined the offer to be in a polygamous marriage and were even happier that the former bestie decided to be on her way after MaJali refused her husband's request.
Tweeps, as usual, had just the right memes to express themselves:
The first unsuccessful episode #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/JmUDwGXgPV— Vice Grip🔩 (@Blackghost_) March 10, 2020
This look like betrayal really how can u befriend a women u know u sleeping with her husband— Relebohile Limba (@RelebohileLimba) March 10, 2020
Masipa fela #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/zJa9MpWw1X
Ladies and gentlemen 👏👏👏😂🤷🏾♀️— Precious 😊😍 (@ThobeSox99) March 10, 2020
Let give Majali a round of applause
I Yaaas you sis
Thank you #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/AFtMY3KERY
Yaze yanesbindi le ndoda bethuna . 😏#mnakwethu introducing the side chick to the wife and let them be friends hayi uyaloya shem pic.twitter.com/mSu1n1sJH1— 😋_ndluntsha_😘😘 (@BVelebayi) March 10, 2020
Ancestors hearing these men using them as an excuse all the time #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/lQFcLTzSvL— Voice o reason (@Voiceoreason6) March 10, 2020
#Mnakwethu— Moferefere (@TerryVitamin) March 10, 2020
So Khanyi jst went after her friend's husband. Thats jst toatal disrespect. Motase jst disregarded da most important rule on "GirlCode" pic.twitter.com/SxBSW6ZjGK
The wives are always prettier than abomakhwapheni. #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/cGyeRxKzhP— Mathapelo Pule (@mathapelo_pule) March 10, 2020
Uthi it’s his wife’s ex friend🙆🏻♀️#Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/RxU4GFt5cz— Sammy ♡ (@sammy_mmoyo) March 10, 2020
Lets gather here, to us who always watch #Mnakwethu everyweek even though we know at the end of the show we will be hurt and say " we're stopping to watch it cz it hurts us" pic.twitter.com/odqYNeNA88— Ntombikayise (@khosi_freaky) March 10, 2020
Wow she has been introduced to the guy's family members and nabo bavumela lokho yet the guy has a wife. Wowu!!! #Mnakwethu pic.twitter.com/FtpByLhmpq— Thando_Dube🌈 (@Gqam_Tee_D) March 10, 2020